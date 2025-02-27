Balaji Institute of Oncology to be operational soon: SVIMS Director

TIRUPATI : Director of Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) Dr RV Kumar proudly recalled that the Institute had set a national record by performing three critical organ transplants in a single day.

Speaking at the institute’s 32nd foundation day celebrations, he highlighted this feat, emphasising that no other institution in the country had accomplished such a milestone. He praised the dedication of SVIMS doctors, who, despite having lucrative career opportunities elsewhere, have chosen to serve the public with commitment and compassion.

The Foundation Day celebrations were held at Mahati Auditorium under the aegis of SVIMS University. Dr Kumar lauded the medical professionals at SVIMS, calling them exemplary in their field. He acknowledged the support of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, and expressed gratitude to TTD Chairman BR Naidu and Executive Officer J Syamala Rao, for their continued support in enhancing the institute’s facilities.

Dr Kumar announced that the Sri Balaji Institute of Oncology (BIO) would be operational within the next two months, promising significant advancements in medical research. He stated that in 2024 alone, SVIMS treated 5,05,789 outpatients and 52,192 inpatients while performing 19,659 surgeries. A total of 24,67,890 laboratory investigations were conducted. The institute’s Pink Bus initiative screened 17,588 patients for cancer across 309 camps. Under theDr NTR Vaidya Seva scheme, medical services worth Rs 1,339.43 crore were provided to underprivileged patients. The SV Pranadana scheme has facilitated treatment for 24,532 patients, with Rs 147.07 crore spent since its inception.

SVIMS Registrar Dr Aparna R Bitla presented the 2024 annual report and unveiled the institution’s vision document, ‘Aakanksha 2025.’ As part of the celebrations, seven outstanding doctors were honoured with gold medals, along with one MBBS student and one staff nurse. Additionally, 35 doctors were awarded certificates for their contributions. Winners of academic, cultural, literary, and sports competitions held during the event were also felicitated.

Prominent attendees included Dr Kumar’s wife Dr Aruna, Dean Dr Alladi Mohan, Medical Superintendent Dr Ram, Sri Padmavathi Women’s Medical College Principal Dr Usha Kalavath, Controller of Examinations Dr Vanajakshamma, Dental Department Head Dr Madhu Babu, College of Physiotherapy Principal Dr Madhavi, College of Nursing Principal Dr Sudharani, and Biotechnology Department Head Dr PVGK Sarma, among others.