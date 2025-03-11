Balaji PG College students secure jobs in campus recruitment

Anantapur: Grass Roots Company conducted campus recruitment for the posts of SOP & Process Associate at Sri Balaji MCA College located on Alamuru Road, Rudrampet Bypass on Monday.

In this campus recruitment, students were selected through aptitude test, group discussion and HR round. 13 students out of the total 150 participants were selected, who must work in Bengaluru.

College chairman Palle Krishna Kishore, Director Palle Sindhura Reddy and Principal Dr C Manmatheswara Reddy and others congratulated the selected students.

Chairman Palle Krishna Kishore said the college is providing spacious classrooms, experienced teachers, e-classrooms, computer laboratories, and a library to students, which are unparalleled in the country, and that students should take advantage of these. Special Officer Prof Srinivasulu Reddy, management representative Srikanth Reddy, MCA Head of Department Kabir Basha, MBA Head of Department Sarfaraz Rahim and faculty team were present.