Balaji Seva Trust conducts week-long annadanam for Srisailam pilgrims

Kurnool: Sri Balaji Seva Trust organized free food distribution camps for devotees from Karnataka travelling on foot to Srisailam Temple on the occasion of the Ugadi Brahmotsavams.

The annadanam programme was conducted for seven days, from March 10 to March 16, providing timely meals and support to thousands of pilgrims undertaking the sacred journey.

The initiative reflects the Trust’s continued commitment to serving devotees during major religious occasions.

According to the organisers, nearly 20,000 pilgrims benefitted from the camps set up in Kurnool town along the pilgrimage route.

In addition to free meals, the Trust also arranged basic medical services to address the health needs of the devotees, many of whom travel long distances under challenging conditions.

Volunteers actively participated in the service activities, ensuring smooth operations throughout the week-long programme.

Prominent personalities, including Vishwa Hindu Parishad State President Sai Reddy Nandireddy, Venkateswara Swamy Prakhanda Thimmareddy, L Raju, honorary advisor Vemareddy Dhanunjaya Reddy, Trust Chairman Srikant, Treasurer Shivakoti Chandrasekhar, and members Mohan Reddy and Sudarshan Reddy, took part in the initiative.

The Trust expressed gratitude to donors and volunteers for their support and reaffirmed its resolve to continue such service programmes in the coming years.