Ban on two-wheelers, heavy vehicles on Garuda Varadhi draws all-round criticism

Tirupati: The decision to prohibit the movement of two-wheelers and heavy vehicles on the Garuda Varadhi elevated corridor in Tirupati has drawn criticism from residents, who say the move could worsen traffic congestion and affect daily commuting in the city.

The restriction was decided at a meeting held on Tuesday attended by District Collector Dr S Venkateswar, Superintendent of Police L Subba Rayudu, Municipal Commissioner N Mourya and officials of the Tirupati Smart City Corporation. According to the police, the step was taken following several accidents involving two-wheelers and heavy vehicles on the flyover after it was opened to traffic.

However, many residents were of the view that the authorities had not adequately considered the existing traffic conditions on the nearly six-kilometre stretch between the Tiruchanoor market yard junction and Nandi Circle before implementing the ban. They argued that diverting vehicles from the elevated corridor to the roads below would only increase congestion on already busy junctions.

Garuda Varadhi was constructed at a cost of Rs 620 crore to ease traffic flow in the pilgrim city by providing a direct and signal-free elevated route for pilgrims travelling towards Tirumala.

The corridor connects Tiruchanoor Road and Renigunta Road to the Alipiri checkpost, allowing devotees to avoid several busy stretches within the city. The project was taken up jointly by the Municipal Corporation of Tirupati and the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) under the Smart City programme.

Motorists acknowledged that accidents had occurred on the flyover but said that banning two wheelers may not be the most practical solution. They suggested that the authorities could instead strengthen traffic monitoring, enforce speed regulations and improve safety measures on the corridor.

Residents also pointed out that congestion is already common at major junctions such as Lakshmipuram Circle, Ramanuja Circle, Poornakumbham Circle and Leela Mahal Circle. With two-wheelers and heavy vehicles now diverted to the lower roads, commuters fear that traffic pressure at these points may increase further.

The impact of the restriction was visible on Wednesday, the first day of enforcement, when traffic congestion was reported along the Alipiri bypass road. Several students travelling to examination centres for their Intermediate examinations were delayed due to the traffic buildup.

Some residents questioned whether vehicles should be completely banned in the name of accident prevention, and urged the authorities to consult traffic experts and explore practical safety measures that balance accident prevention with commuter convenience.