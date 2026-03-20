Bandar port to be ready by next Ugadi, says Kollu

Machilipatnam: Minister for Mines & Geology and Excise Kollu Ravindra emphasised that the Ugadi festival is a proud testament to Telugu culture and traditions. He stated that the state government is laying a strong foundation for a prosperous future in the newly commenced 'Sri Parabhava Nama Samvatsara.'

Ravindra made these remarks while participating in the grand Ugadi celebrations organised by the Endowments Department at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Kalyana Mandapam in Bacchupeta, Machilipatnam, in the Krishna district on Thursday.

The event featured a traditional Panchanga Sravanam presented by Vedic scholar Ghanapati Vishnubhotla Suryanarayana Sarma. The minister and other dignitaries took part in the customary Ugadi Pachadi, honoured Vedic scholars, and enjoyed a Kavi Sammelanam (poetry gathering) held for the occasion.

Outlining the coalition government's vision for the state's growth, Minister Ravindra announced several key initiatives. He stated that the construction of the Machilipatnam (Bandar) Port would be completed by next Ugadi, which would pave the way for hundreds of local industries and generate employment for thousands of youth.

He also said that the lifeline of Andhra Pradesh, the Polavaram Irrigation Project, would be completed by the upcoming Godavari Pushkarams. Additionally, he said that the construction work for the Amaravati capital city is progressing rapidly to put the state back on the path of development.

Speaking about the cultural significance of the festival, the minister highlighted that the Panchangam (almanac) serves as a reminder of India’s ancient wisdom and scientific knowledge. "The ability of our ancestors to predict the future and alert farmers about upcoming seasons is a testament to their brilliance. It is the responsibility of every citizen to protect our sacred Indian culture and Sanatana Dharma," he said. He also commended the Endowments Department for organising the celebrations vibrantly across the state.

APSRTC Chairman Konakalla Narayana Rao, DCMS Chairman Bandi Ramakrishna, and District Collector DK Balaji attended the event, along with TDP District General Secretary Gopu Satyanarayana, Town President Swamy, former Municipal Chairman Motamarri Baba Prasad, and several other local leaders and party activists.