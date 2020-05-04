Andhra Pradesh: Bank of Baroda conducts mega MSME outreach programme

Krishna /West Godavari/Guntur /Prakasam: Bank of Baroda recently conducted a 'mega MSME outreach programme' in a unique initiative to connect with MSME borrowers across entire country at a time when the sector is passing through an extremely difficult phase on account of the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown.

A large number of MSME borrowers along with the bank's General Managers, Zonal Managers, Regional Managers, Branch Managers and others concerned participated in the live webinar, which was hosted by Bank's Executive Director Vikramaditya Singh Khichi. It was an exercise to address the concerns of MSMEs and inform them about various hand-holding measures being taken by the Indian Government, Reserve Bank of India to support them in their efforts to overcome their challenges.

Vikramaditya Singh Khichi, Executive Director, who hosted the webinar from his desk, said: "The MSME sector, which is the backbone of the economy and country's biggest employer, has been severely affected by the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdown.

MSMEs have always been an area of priority for Bank of Baroda, hence the need was felt to have a direct communication with the MSME borrowers to assure them about our continued support in terms of additional facilities in these testing times".

As a face-to face interaction was ruled out, this programme was conceived wherein we connected online with almost 33,000 customers apart from bank officials across the country, he added.