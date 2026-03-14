Bank of Baroda opens new branch at Ellamanda

Bankof Baroda has expanded its presence in Andhra Pradesh by inaugurating a new branch at Ellamanda in Tirupati district. With this, the bank has reached 63 branches in the Tirupati region (Rayalaseema).

The new branch was inaugurated by Regional Head P. Amaranatha Reddy, in the presence of Deputy Regional Head A. E. K. Kishore and Ellamanda Branch Head Sanjay Paleti. Branch heads, staff from nearby branches and local villagers attended the event.

The Ellamanda branch is expected to serve around 40 surrounding villages and provide banking services to nearly 20,000 residents, helping improve access to banking facilities in rural areas.