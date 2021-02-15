Bank of Maharashtra opens new branch in Srikakulam

Hyderabad: J D Deshmukh, Deputy Zonal Manager, Bank of Maharashtra, Hyderabad Zone, inaugurated a state-of-the-art branch of the bank in Srikakulam. Hari, LDM, Srikakulam, was also present on the occasion. With the opening of the new branch, the Bank of Maharashtra (BOM) now has total 23 branches in Andhra Pradesh. The Branch shall cater to all basic banking transactions and also specific needs of customers, offering the entire spectrum of banking products and financial services covering Retail, Agri and MSME sectors.

The bank offers various unique products to its clientele based on their needs such as ATM –cum-debit card,secured internet banking,24/7 Customer Care Centre and Mobile banking amongst others.