X
X
Top
Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Bank of Maharashtra opens new branch in Srikakulam

J D Deshmukh, Deputy Zonal Manager, Bank of Maharashtra, Hyderabad Zone, inaugurated a state-of-the-art branch of the bank in Srikakulam
x

J D Deshmukh, Deputy Zonal Manager, Bank of Maharashtra, Hyderabad Zone, inaugurated a state-of-the-art branch of the bank in Srikakulam

Highlights

J D Deshmukh, Deputy Zonal Manager, Bank of Maharashtra, Hyderabad Zone, inaugurated a state-of-the-art branch of the bank in Srikakulam.

Hyderabad: J D Deshmukh, Deputy Zonal Manager, Bank of Maharashtra, Hyderabad Zone, inaugurated a state-of-the-art branch of the bank in Srikakulam. Hari, LDM, Srikakulam, was also present on the occasion. With the opening of the new branch, the Bank of Maharashtra (BOM) now has total 23 branches in Andhra Pradesh. The Branch shall cater to all basic banking transactions and also specific needs of customers, offering the entire spectrum of banking products and financial services covering Retail, Agri and MSME sectors.

The bank offers various unique products to its clientele based on their needs such as ATM –cum-debit card,secured internet banking,24/7 Customer Care Centre and Mobile banking amongst others.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X