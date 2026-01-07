Bank staff’s Jana Chaitanya Yatra reaches Vijayawada

Vijayawada: The ‘Jana Chaitanya Yatra – Cycle Ride’ being organised by the AP & Telangana Bank Employees Federation (AP&TBEF) to protect public sector banks and safeguard the interests of the common people is continuing successfully. The awareness cycle yatra, covering a distance of about 850 kms from Visakhapatnam to Tirupati, reached Enikepadu near Vijayawada city on Tuesday. The yatra received a grand welcome from union leaders, bank employees, and the public.

As part of the programme, a welcome meeting was organised at Enikepadu under the aegis of the Krishna District Bank Employees Coordination Committee, during which the key demands related to the protection of public sector banks were explained to the public. Addressing the gathering, cyclist Datla NS Ramaraju, a former soldier and employee of Union Bank at Ravulapalem, said he had taken up the yatra intending to save nationalised banks that serve the common people.

AP&TBEF leaders said the movement would continue against policies that weaken public sector banks, asserting that a strong public banking system is essential for the stability of the country’s economy and the welfare of the common people. They stated that only when public sector banks remain robust can the nation’s economic future be secure.

The leaders said that the overwhelming response received from the public and bank employees alike during the Jana Chaitanya Cycle Yatra has further strengthened the movement and reaffirmed the growing public support for protecting nationalised banks.

AP&TBEF leaders YS Rao, Radhakrishna, Babu, Ravi Kumar, Anjaneyulu, Srinivas, Ragharam, Sanjay, Krishna District Committee President Subba Rao, Secretary Ramesh Babu, NSS coordinator Ramesh, and students participated in the programme.