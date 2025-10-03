Live
Banni Festival Clash in Devaragattu Leaves Two Dead and Over 100 Injured
In a tragic turn of events, the Banni festival in Devaragattu, Kurnool district, turned deadly on Thursday night as devotees clashed over the transportation of deity idols. The annual celebration, which commenced at midnight, escalated into violence as two rival groups fought fiercely, each determined to claim the idols for their respective areas.
The confrontation involved devotees wielding sticks wrapped in rings, leading to chaos as both sides engaged in a fierce battle. Tragically, two devotees lost their lives during the clash, while over 100 others sustained injuries. The injured were promptly transported to Adoni Hospital for medical attention.
The Banni festival, a long-standing tradition in Devaragattu, witnesses enthusiastic participation from devotees across the region. On this occasion, adherents from three villages confronted those from seven others, all in an effort to safeguard the cherished deity idols. The festival, marked by its fierce rituals, draws not only local residents but also spectators from distant locations eager to witness the combative display.
The events of last night have cast a shadow over what is typically a vibrant celebration, leaving the community in mourning.