- Host of dignitaries attend At Home
- Rains, gusty winds lash several parts of Hyderabad
- Women will thrash KTR with broomsticks: TSWCDC chairperson
- Opposition trying to create confusion amongst farmers: Jagga Reddy
- Outrage over KTR’s comments: Women’s Commission takes suo moto cognisance
- KTR’s remarks on women travelling in RTC buses raise hackles
- Keeping an eye on creeping cams in city shopping malls
- Pavitrotsavams commence at Tirumala
- KTR picks holes in TG govt claims on Rs 2L loan waiver
- VIT-AP celebrates 78th Independence Day with grandeur
Bar Council of India delegation to meet CM Naidu
Vijayawada: A delegation of Bar Council of India scheduled to meet Chandrababu Naidu at 1.30 p.m today to discuss on their readiness to set up International Law School in Amaravati.
