Barring a few stray incidents, polling peaceful in Nellore dist

Nellore: Excepta few stray incidents, polling in Nellore district was by and large peaceful on Monday. Voters, especially women and aged people, were seen standing in queue was witnessed in several places in the district.

Normally polling process would be slow during early hours and gains momentum after 11 am. But it is interesting to note that average polling was 8.5% by 9 am in the district on Monday.

Candidates of YSRCP and TDP exercised their franchise at their respective constituencies in the early hours.

TDP nominee for Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy along with his wife Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy (TDP MLA nominee for Kovur) exercised their vote at SRK English Medium School in Magunta layout while YSRCP MP candidate Venumbaka Vijayasai Reddy casted his vote at Upper Primary School in Chemudugunta of Nellore town.

District Collector and Electoral Officer M Harinarayanan along with his wife cast vote at DKW College in the city.

Meanwhile, tension prevailed in Panchedu and Jonnawada villages of Bucchireddy Palem mandal, Kovur constituency, after YSRCP and TDP activists attacked each other with sticks and stones. Police resorted to lathi charge to bring situation under control. It was reported that a few functionaries of both the parties were injured.

In Kammavaripalem village of Bogolu mandal of Kavali constituency, people boycotted election for two hours, protesting against ignoring the development by public representatives.

According to official sources, 69.95% voting was recorded by 5 pm. Apart from Sarvepalli Assembly, which registered highest poll percentage of 79.90%, Kovur recorded 78.59, Kandhukuru 74.68, Udayagiri 72.69, Nellore city 67.6, Atmakur 67.21, Kavali 67.12 and Nellore Rural registered 64.35 (lowest percentage).