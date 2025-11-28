Bay of Bengal Depression Set to Bring Heavy Rains to Andhra Pradesh

A depression formed in the Bay of Bengal is currently moving in a north-northwest direction, with the Meteorological Department indicating that it is likely to strengthen into a severe depression in the coming hours. As a result of this development, heavy rainfall is expected in Andhra Pradesh from 29th November to 2nd December.

The Andhra Pradesh Disaster Management Agency has issued warnings to residents and farmers, advising them to remain vigilant as the region braces for heavy rains, particularly in the south coast and Rayalaseema areas. The depression is forecasted to shift towards the coasts of north Tamil Nadu and Puducherry within the next 48 hours, and it is expected to intensify further.

Fishermen have been expressly warned against venturing out to sea as gusty winds, reaching speeds of 35-55 km/h, are predicted in the districts of Nellore, Chittoor, and Tirupati on Thursday. The Disaster Management Agency forecasts moderate to heavy rains across coastal and Rayalaseema districts this Saturday and Sunday and has urged residents and farmers to take necessary precautions.

Moreover, the agency noted the recent passage of cyclone 'Senyar', located near the Strait of Malacca and Indonesia, and reported the formation of another low-pressure area near Sri Lanka in the southwest Bay of Bengal, which may develop into a depression. This system is also expected to influence weather conditions in both Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is anticipated in the districts of Prakasam, Sri Potti Sri Ramulu Nellore, YSR Kadapa, Annamayya, Tirupati, and Chittoor. Additionally, the impact of the low-pressure area could bring heavy rains to Sri Sathya Sai, Nandyal, Bapatla, Palnadu, Guntur, Krishna, NTR, Eluru, and West Godavari districts, while light to moderate rain is likely in other parts of the state.