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BBA organises grand Sitarama Kalyanam

  • Created On:  28 March 2026 7:09 AM IST
BBA organises grand Sitarama Kalyanam
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Vijayawada: The Bezwada Bar Association (BBA) organised Sri Sitarama Chandra Kalyana Mahotsavam with grandeur under the leadership of the organising committee members K Sudhakar Raju, K Chandramouli, Subrahmanyam and Kandula Srinivasa Rao.

Second Additional District Judge A Satyanand and his spouse participated in the programme. Prominent advocates Buchi Raju and Adinarayana, along with their spouses, brought idols of Lord Rama, Sita, Lakshmana and Hanuman to the mandapam and performed the rituals. AP State Bar Association president AK Basha also took part in the celebrations.

Srinivasa Rao donated bronze idols, while Subrahmanyam contributed a bronze Gopuram for the occasion. Around 500 advocates and their families attended the Kalyanam. Following the rituals, Annadanam was organised for nearly 1,000 devotees.

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Sri Rama NavamiVijayawadaBezwada Bar AssociationSita Rama KalyanamReligious Event
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