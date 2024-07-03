BC Welfare Minister Savithamma Takes Action on Student Complaints at KGBV School in Papireddy Palli

Students of Kasturiba Gandhi Girls' Vidyalaya at Papireddy Palli in Somandepalli Mandal have recently raised concerns about various issues at their school in a letter addressed to BC Welfare Minister for Textiles, Savithamma. The letter, which garnered attention on social media, highlighted the students' grievances about the lack of attention from higher authorities towards the problems faced by the 250 students from sixth standard to inter-secondary levels.

In response to the students' complaints, Minister Savithamma conducted a surprise inspection at the school and expressed displeasure at the officials for neglecting the issues. During the inspection, the Minister personally interacted with the students and listened to their concerns. It was revealed that the hostel in-charge, Shalini Devi, was extorting money from the students, leading to fear among the students.

Minister Savithamma also found the conditions of the hostel's kitchen and bathrooms unsatisfactory, with rotting vegetables and unclean facilities. Angered by the situation, the Minister reprimanded the hostel warden and ordered immediate departmental action against her.

The Minister's visit drew the participation of various officials and leaders, who witnessed the Minister's proactive approach towards addressing the students' problems. The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of ensuring the well-being and safety of students in educational institutions.