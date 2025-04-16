Bengalis celebrate ‘Poila Baisakh’ with fervour in city

Visakhapatnam: Bengalis settled in Visakhapatnam celebrated ‘Poila Baisakh’ with gaiety on April 15 (Tuesday). As part of the celebrations, the Waltair Kalibari organised ‘Prabhat Pheri’ at RK Beach. The community members took part in the programme, belting out Rabindranath Tagore-authored Bengali songs all along. In the evening, cultural programmes were organised to mark the occasion. Greeting each other and making merry, several Bengalis participated and witnessed in the programmes hosted marking the New Year.

Earlier, Commissioner of Police Shankhabrata Bagchi participated in Prabhat Pheri. Led by Kuchipudi dancer Suparna Dutta, students of Nritta School of Kuchipudi Dance presented impressive dance performances at the Waltair Kalibari Bengali Association.

In the evening, Satyanarayana puja was performed at Waltair Kalibari. Among others, association secretary Joydeb Chakraborty, cultural secretary Prantik Mukherjee participated.