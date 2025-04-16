Live
- Weather alert: Heavy rain forecast issued for AP in next two days
- Focus on nutrition for women & children: JC Dr Navya
- IIT Delhi, Micron tie up to power next-gen semiconductor research
- Lucknow CAT bench got its own office building under PM Modi
- Mini Secretariat in Alwar receives bomb threat
- Rs 48,100 crore PACL scam case: ED raids places linked to ex-Raj Minister Pratap
- Registration begins for Amarnath Yatra 2025, pilgrims queue up
- Fire breaks out at hospital in Lucknow, one dead
- Yogi’s zero poverty will also prove to be ‘jumla’: Akhilesh
- One in five buildings ‘unusable’, 23 houses to be demolished
Bengalis celebrate ‘Poila Baisakh’ with fervour in city
Bengalis settled in Visakhapatnam celebrated ‘Poila Baisakh’ with gaiety on April 15 (Tuesday). As part of the celebrations, the Waltair Kalibari organised ‘Prabhat Pheri’ at RK Beach.
Visakhapatnam: Bengalis settled in Visakhapatnam celebrated ‘Poila Baisakh’ with gaiety on April 15 (Tuesday). As part of the celebrations, the Waltair Kalibari organised ‘Prabhat Pheri’ at RK Beach. The community members took part in the programme, belting out Rabindranath Tagore-authored Bengali songs all along. In the evening, cultural programmes were organised to mark the occasion. Greeting each other and making merry, several Bengalis participated and witnessed in the programmes hosted marking the New Year.
Earlier, Commissioner of Police Shankhabrata Bagchi participated in Prabhat Pheri. Led by Kuchipudi dancer Suparna Dutta, students of Nritta School of Kuchipudi Dance presented impressive dance performances at the Waltair Kalibari Bengali Association.
In the evening, Satyanarayana puja was performed at Waltair Kalibari. Among others, association secretary Joydeb Chakraborty, cultural secretary Prantik Mukherjee participated.