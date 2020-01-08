Bengaluru businessman donates Rs 1 cr to Tirumala temple

A businessman from Bengaluru donated Rs 1 crore to Lord Sri Venkateshwara Swamy temple, Tirumala on Monday appealing to utilise the fund for Sri Venkateshwara Gosamrakshana Trust.

Amarnath Chowdary, a devotee of the deity handed over the DD to the additional executive officer of TTD AV Dharma Reddy. Chowdary said that the donation was the fulfillment of a vow made to the Lord for successfully running a software firm that was set up nine years ago in Bengaluru.

He requested the temple authorities to use the amount for the protection of the cows housed at the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) dairy farm that has been providing milk for the temple rituals.