Bhanu alleges corruption, gold theft cover-up under YSRCP

Tirupati: TTD Trust Board member G Bhanuprakash Reddy on Wednesday levelled serious allegations of corruption and misuse of power during the previous YSRCP regime, claiming that such actions had damaged the sanctity of Tirumala, one of India’s holiest pilgrimage centres.

Speaking to media here, Bhanuprakash Reddy targeted former TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, accusing him of spreading falsehoods to cover up alleged irregularities. He sarcastically described Karunakar Reddy as the “new James Bond of Tirupati”.

“Karunakar Reddy has tarnished the purity of Tirumala by sending a group from Tadepalli to create disturbances and undermine the temple’s sanctity,” he alleged.

Referring to an alleged gold theft incident, Bhanuprakash Reddy said a person identified as Penchulayya was caught stealing gold from Tirumala. He further alleged that Karunakar Reddy had accepted a bribe from the accused and later secured him a job in TTD.

The TTD Board member also accused the former chairman of inducting “a gang of thieves” into TTD positions and collecting commissions worth crores of rupees in the awarding of various contracts and works in the temple administration.

Bhanuprakash Reddy alleged that attempts were being made to create unnecessary panic by claiming that “something is happening” in Tirumala in order to divert attention from the alleged irregularities.

Bhanuprakash Reddy called for a thorough probe into the allegations to restore the sanctity of Tirumala and safeguard the interests of devotees.