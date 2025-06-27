Bhargava Rao new district additional secretary of NHRO

Visakhapatnam: Kancharana Bhargava Rao from Madhavadhara has been appointed as district additional secretary of the National Human Rights Organisation (NHRO).

NHRO chairman and CEO TS Ramachandra Naidu handed over the appointment letter to Bhargava Rao at the organisation’s office. Speaking on the occasion, Bhargava Rao mentioned that appropriate steps will be taken to ensure that human rights are not violated. During the programme, members of the NHRO congratulated Bhargava Rao.