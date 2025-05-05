Bhumi puja performed for revival of Venkateswara Swamy temple

Banaganapalle: The historic Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple located in Kondapeta at Banaganapalle town is all set for a grand revival, with the foundation stone for its reconstruction laid on Sunday in a solemn and spiritual ceremony. Roads and Buildings Minister BC Janardhan Reddy and his wife, BC Indira Reddy, participated in the auspicious Bhoomi Puja performed as per Vedic traditions, amid chants by scholars and priests.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Janardhan Reddy emphasized that the construction and rejuvenation of temples strengthen spiritual and devotional fervor in society. He announced that the temple’s reconstruction project, estimated at Rs.6 crore, is now formally underway.

Previously, under the aegis of the Sri Vani Trust, approximately Rs.27.50 lakh had been collected from donors, with matching grants intended to support the initial reconstruction plan worth Rs.1.85 crore. Though there were plans to rebuild the sanctum sanctorum and the inner hall, the project stalled due to a lack of funds and other delays. To ensure the completion of this noble cause, transcending political affiliations, fresh efforts were initiated to revive the temple reconstruction.

The Minister stated that with the cooperation of Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, additional funding was secured. Under this initiative, in the first phase, Rs.3.10 crore was sanctioned by the Endowments Department for works including the main entrance hall, a three-storey Rajagopuram (temple tower), and granite flooring — of which Rs 31 lakh has already been allocated. In the second phase, another Rs.3.10 crore was approved administratively for the construction of the compound wall, with an additional Rs.31 lakh matching grant contributed personally by Minister Janardhan Reddy, bringing his total contribution through matching grants to Rs 62 lakh.

Furthermore, BC Indira Reddy generously donated six cents of land, valued at Rs.50 lakh, for the temple’s reconstruction, which she purchased using her personal funds.

The Minister assured that the reconstruction works will be expedited to ensure that devotees in Banaganapalle town can soon have the divine opportunity of Sri Venkateswara Swamy’s darshan. The event was held in the presence of temple committee members, Endowments Department officials, and a large gathering of local residents, marking a significant milestone in the town’s spiritual and cultural heritage.