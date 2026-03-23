Bike collides with lorry: 11-yr-old boy killed, two injured

Guntur: An11-year-old boy lost his life and two others sustained serious injuries after a motorcycle collided with a cement-laden lorry on the Kanagala Highway in Cherakupalli mandal on Sunday.

According to police, the deceased, Cherukuru Dinesh (11), was travelling on a bike along with his father, Rajeswara Rao, and his mother. The accident occurred when their bike crashed into the lorry, resulting in Dinesh’s death on the spot. His father, Rajeswara Rao, suffered severe injuries and was shifted to a nearby government hospital for treatment.





The body of the deceased was sent to the Repalle Government General Hospital for post-mortem examination. Nagaram Sub-Inspector of Police Bandla Bhargav visited the accident site and conducted a preliminary inquiry into the circumstances leading to the mishap. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.