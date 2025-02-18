  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Birth anniv of Father of Statistics Fisher celebrated

Highlights

The Department of Statistics at Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) celebrated the birth anniversary of renowned statistician and Father of Modern Statistics, Sir Ronald A Fisher.

Tirupati: The Department of Statistics at Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) celebrated the birth anniversary of renowned statistician and Father of Modern Statistics, Sir Ronald A Fisher.

As part of the celebrations, the department organised a quiz competition for the students of nearby degree colleges, focusing on the fundamentals of statistics.

In-charge head of the department Dr M Siva Parvati paid rich tributes to Fisher and emphasised his immense contributions to the field of statistics. She also delivered an insightful session on the applications of statistics, highlighting its significance in various domains, including research, business and decision-making.

About 120 students were registered and participated physically in the quiz competition. The winners were felicitated with prizes sponsored by Dr Y Bhavani Kumar, Scientist at NARL, Gadanki, to encourage their enthusiasm for the subject.

The event saw active participation from faculty members T Sukeerthi, Dr A Sobha, Vani and students, making it a success.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick