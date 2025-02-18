Birth anniv of Father of Statistics Fisher celebrated

Tirupati: The Department of Statistics at Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) celebrated the birth anniversary of renowned statistician and Father of Modern Statistics, Sir Ronald A Fisher.

As part of the celebrations, the department organised a quiz competition for the students of nearby degree colleges, focusing on the fundamentals of statistics.

In-charge head of the department Dr M Siva Parvati paid rich tributes to Fisher and emphasised his immense contributions to the field of statistics. She also delivered an insightful session on the applications of statistics, highlighting its significance in various domains, including research, business and decision-making.

About 120 students were registered and participated physically in the quiz competition. The winners were felicitated with prizes sponsored by Dr Y Bhavani Kumar, Scientist at NARL, Gadanki, to encourage their enthusiasm for the subject.

The event saw active participation from faculty members T Sukeerthi, Dr A Sobha, Vani and students, making it a success.