BITS Pilani to invest Rs 1,000 cr in AP

Amaravati: BITS Pilani will invest Rs 1,000 crore to establish its AI Plus campus in the greenfield capital city of Amaravati over the next five years. Andhra Pradesh IT and Education Minister Nara Lokesh reviewed the construction plans of the proposed campus during a meeting with Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) representatives on Friday. The delegation included Siddhartha Banerjee, N. Chennaveer and B.S. Sahani.

During a meeting held at Lokesh’s residence in Undavalli on Friday, the BITS Pilani delegation briefed the minister on the proposed academic and infrastructure plans for the campus.

The campus will be developed on 70 acres along the Seed Axis Road between Mandadam and Venkatapalem in Amaravati. The institution plans to build the AI+ campus in three phases.

In addition to advanced technology programmes, the institute is planning to introduce courses related to agriculture, climate studies and healthcare.

"BITS Pilani is constructing the Amaravati campus in two phases to accommodate 7,000 students with an investment of Rs 1,000 crore over the next five years," an official release said. The Amaravati campus is expected to become the country's first dedicated AI campus. The campus will offer courses in emerging fields such as Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Robotics, Computational Linguistics, and Cyber Physical Systems, it said. The BITS representatives observe that the campus is being developed with next-generation technologies. Construction work has already commenced and environmentally friendly practices such as green buildings and renewable energy are being adopted during the construction process, it said. Apart from advanced technologies, plans are also being prepared to introduce courses related to agriculture, climate and healthcare.

Lokesh expressed his satisfaction after reviewing the plans and asked officials to take steps to ensure that the Amaravati campus is inaugurated at the earliest. Later, the BITS Pilani representatives also met Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister P. Narayana and presented the designs of the proposed buildings for the Amaravati campus. They informed the Minister that the first phase of admissions is expected to begin in about two-and-a-half years.