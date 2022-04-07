BJP along with JSP to fight against 'anti-people' policies in State

Vijayawada: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Daggubati Purandeswari has said the BJP along with the Jana Sena Party would fight against the anti-peoples policies in Andhra Pradesh.

She said Jana Sena had participated in the public meeting conducted by the BJP in Rayalaseema and the Jana Sena party leaders would participate in irrigation projects inspection programme to be conducted by the BJP in North Andhra Pradesh. Purandeswari hoisted the BJP flag at the party State office here on Wednesday to mark the BJP formation day.

Addressing the party workers, the BJP leader said there was no development in the State and investors are not coming forward to invest in AP. She said the BJP government has reduced the taxes on petrol and diesel but the Andhra Pradesh government is not reducing the taxes on fuel.

She said the people need not worry about the Vizag steel plant stating that it would not be closed but the management would be changed.

She urged the BJP functionaries of Andhra Pradesh to rededicate to strengthening the party in the State. The BJP national leader recalled that the BJP won 303 Lok Sabha seats in 2019 and it was ruling 18 States due to the efforts put in by the dedicated party activists. She pointed out that the BJP also won the Assembly elections in four States recently due to the efforts put in by the dedicated party workers.

She said the BJP started its campaign with the slogan of 'Sab Ka Sath Sab Ka Vikas' in 2014 and again it won the elections in 2019 with the slogan 'Sab Ka Sath Sab Ka Vikas, Sab Ka Viswas and Sab K Prayas.' She said the BJP was in the forefront in solving people's problems.

She said that she was happy to participate in the party's programme in a district which was named after her father late N T Rama Rao. She felicitated BJP leaders D Jhansi Lakshmi Bai, Valluru Srimannarayana and Puvvada Mala Kondaiah on the occasion. Party leaders Satyamurthy, Lakshmipati Raja, Shaik Baji, Dr Dasam Umamaheswara Rao and others were present on the occasion.