BJP and Hindu organization leaders house arrest in Kakinada of East Godavari

In the aftermath of agitation against the gutting of the chariot incident in Antarvedi on Tuesday, the police made several BJP and other Hindu organization leaders house arrest on Wednesday. Section 30 is in force in East Godavari district . Many of the passengers are being prevented at the borders of Chinchinada bridge and other areas for not allowing the agitators. The police are allowing the passengers after making inquiries of the persons. BJP former President Y. Malakondayya , Kakinada City President Chitneedi Srinivas and nearly 70 such leaders were made house arrest.

DIG KV Mohan Rao camped at Antarvedi and warned the religious organizations of taking stringent action, if they try to create law and order problems based on the Antarvedi incident. No organizations should be allowed to Antarvedi and a thorough investigation is being done on the chariot incident. Dr. A . Ravishankar , inspector general of police ( law and order) said that a comprehensive investigation was being conducted into the gutting chariot and five teams, each headed by a DSP , had been formed to conduct the probe.

Mr. Ravishankar urged the people to maintain restraint and support the police in the investigation. And he warned that anyone who tried to damage places of worship of other religions would face stringent action. BJP former President Y. Malakondayya said that he questioned the government's apathy towards the burning of the divine chariot in Antarvedi and also the negligence of the official concerned. He demanded the government that the culprits should be punished.