BJP favours High Court in Kurnool, says Veerraju

Kadapa (YSR district): BJP state president Somu Veeraju said that his party sticks to its earlier stance of establishing High Court in Kurnool.

Speaking to media persons in Pulivendula on Thursday, the BJP leader however opposed the decision of YSRCP government to establish three capitals.

He asserted that since the beginning his party was in favour of setting up High Court in Kurnool as it will be suitable place because earlier it was the capital of Andhra Pradesh.

He said that Centre has no objection to issue permission for high court in Kurnool if the YSRCP government came up with all necessary documentation and clearances. "BJP has already made its stance clear on development of Rayalaseema. If High Court is established in Kurnool there will be many possibilities for all-round development of the region," he said.

Veerraju criticised the U-turn by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on opposing Amaravati capital after coming to power while supporting the decision on the floor of Assembly as Opposition leader. He asked why Jagan Mohan Reddy built a house in Amaravati if he was not interested to continue it as capital.

He said his party will actively participate in MLC elections in the state. Alleging that village and ward volunteers are playing active role in the enrolment of voters for MLC elections, he said they would lodge complaint with Election Commission over the issue.