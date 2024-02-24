BJP focuses on strengthening party, holds meeting in Eluru

The BJP leaders are gearing up for the upcoming elections and are focused on strengthening the party in the state. They are planning a state-wide yatra to highlight the achievements of the BJP government at the center and to expose the alleged failures of the ruling party in the state.

With the support of Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, they are confident in their ability to contest in all seats and are ready to follow the instructions of the central leadership. The BJP leaders are determined to bring about a change in the state and are committed to working towards a better future for the people.