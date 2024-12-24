BJP has shown great respect to Dr BR Ambedkar, says Daggubati Purandeswari

Rajahmundry MP and Andhra Pradesh BJP state president Daggubati Purandareswari has asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is the political entity that has shown the greatest respect for Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution. Speaking to the media in Rajahmundry, Purandareswari expressed her outrage over Congress's claims that the BJP intends to alter the Constitution, stating that the BJP firmly respects both the Constitution and Ambedkar's legacy.

Purandareswari accused Congress of disseminating misinformation, stating, "The Constitution can be amended through parliamentary procedures, but during our tenure, it has never been changed for selfish motives." She highlighted the BJP's efforts to implement amendments that promote women's representation, including a 33 per cent reservation for women in various sectors.

Questioning Congress's sincerity towards Ambedkar, Purandareswari remarked, "If Congress claims Ambedkar as their leader, why have they not conferred upon him the Bharat Ratna?" She took pride in noting that the BJP government under Atal Bihari Vajpayee awarded Ambedkar the Bharat Ratna.

In her statement, Purandareswari also addressed ongoing debates surrounding significant legislative measures. She touted the introduction of the Hindu Bill and the Uniform Civil Code Bill, asserting that the BJP's commitment to constitutional integrity remains unwavering.

Additionally, Purandareswari stated that discussions on the Jamili Election Bill are underway in Lok Sabha, with a Joint Parliamentary Committee appointed to deliberate on the matter before the bill's formal introduction.

The MP reaffirmed, "The BJP has never violated the Constitution and has no intention of doing so." Her remarks come in light of growing tensions between the BJP and Congress, particularly following Union Minister Amit Shah's comments regarding Ambedkar, which sparked nationwide protests led by Congress.