BJP, Jana Sena leaders celebrate RDT FCRA renewal with 'palabhishekam'

Anantapur: Leaders of the BJP and Jana Sena Party organised a ‘Palabhishekam’ (milk abhishekam) in Kadiri constituency on Thursday, celebrating the Centre’s positive decision to renew the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) registration of the Rural Development Trust (RDT).

The event was held near the statue of Sri Krishnadevaraya in Kadiri town, where portraits of key leaders were ceremonially honoured. Participants expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, and IT Minister Nara Lokesh for their support in facilitating the renewal.

Local leaders stated that the Centre’s decision reflected a clear understanding of the socio-economic conditions of the undivided Anantapur district and acknowledged the extensive contributions made by RDT towards rural development. They noted that the State leadership played a crucial role in convincing the Centre.

BJP State leader Uttam Reddy, Jana Sena Assembly in-charge Bairava Prasad, and several district leaders and party workers participated in the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, leaders highlighted that RDT, founded in 1969 by Vincent Ferrer and his wife, has been instrumental in poverty alleviation through initiatives such as borewell construction, housing for the poor, and providing healthcare services through hospitals in Bathalapalli and Kalyandurg.

They expressed hope that with the renewed FCRA registration, RDT would be further strengthened and continue to expand its services for the welfare of the people.