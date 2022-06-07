BJP-JSP alliance should declare Pawan Kalyan as CM face: JSP

Visakhapatnam: The BJP and Jana Sena Party (JSP) high commands should declare Pawan Kalyan as the Chief Ministerial candidate from both the parties, said political affairs committee (PAC) member Kona Tatarao.

Speaking to the media in Visakhapatnam on Monday, Tatarao said the JSP is the only effective alternative party for the people of Andhra Pradesh.

He mentioned that arrangements have been made to welcome BJP national president JP Nadda, who is on a two-day visit to Andhra Pradesh on behalf of the JSP.

People in the state are irked with the corruption and inflation from YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's rule and that would end in the next general elections, the PAC member added.

JSP general secretary T Siva Shankara Rao said, if JP Nadda would announce Pawan Kalyan as the alliance's CM candidate, it would strengthen the alliance and draw more public support.

He said the BJP and JSP had been fighting on the public issues on behalf of the people for the last two years. He opined the alliance could provide good governance in the state.

JSP spokesperson S Vijaya Kumar, Vizag north in-charge P Usha Kiran, Bheemili in-charge Sandeep and Chodavaram in-charge PVSN Raju were present at the press conference.