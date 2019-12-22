BJP leader P Raghuram Krishna tells realtor Gatti Satyanarayanato strengthen party

Kakinada: BJP state coordinator P Raghuram Krishna held talks with prominent civil engineer and builder Gatti Satyanarayana who joined the party two months ago.

He went to Satyanarayana's residence and held talks about the party issues with him. He said that the BJP has become a strong party under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who took many bold decisions during the last five years.

Satyanarayana said that he would make efforts to strengthen the party at his level best, if he was given suitable responsibilities. He said that he has full confidence in the leadership of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah.

Raghuram said that the party would make use of Satyanarayana's services for strengthening the party.