BJP leaders distribute spectacles, medicines in Rajamahendravaram

Rajamahendravaram: BJP rural mandal branch distributed glasses and medicines to the people after conducting tests, in association with Paramahamsa Yogananda Netralaya here on Sunday.

Participating in the programme as chief guest, BJP state vice-president Relangi Sridevi has said that the programme was arranged in connection with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday week.

BJP activists are in forefront in serving the needy, she and congratulated rural mandal branch for conducting the programme. BJP Yuya Morcha leaders Prudhvinadh, Vasamtha Kumari, leaders G Venkat, rural mandal president Y Easu were present.