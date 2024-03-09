Live
Just In
BJP Likely to Form Alliance with TDP-JS for Andhra Pradesh Elections
The BJP in Delhi has given initial approval for an alliance with TDP and JS in Andhra Pradesh's upcoming elections, with seat-sharing details being discussed. Top leaders are expected to meet soon to finalize the arrangement.
The big bosses of BJP in Delhi have given the thumbs up, at least in principle, to teaming up with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Jana Sena (JS) for the upcoming voting battles in Andhra Pradesh.
Right now, they're figuring out the nitty-gritty details of how the three parties will divvy up the 175 seats for the state assembly and the 25 seats for the Lok Sabha. This means some folks who were already penciled into the initial list of 99 candidates by TD-JS might end up feeling let down.
Word on the street is that the bigwigs of TD and JS, namely N. Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan, are scheduled for another pow-wow with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP's national president J.P. Nadda in Delhi, either Friday night or Saturday. They're planning to stick around in Delhi until they've sorted out all the loose ends.
Despite all the buzz in the media, nobody's officially spilled the beans on how many seats each party will be gunning for. The grapevine suggests that Amit Shah might have a chat with both Naidu and Pawan Kalyan before he jets off to Patna on Saturday.
Meanwhile, the head honcho of BJP in Andhra Pradesh, Daggubati Purandeswari, has made her way back to Hyderabad from Delhi. She's set to hit up Nellore on Saturday for a party shindig featuring former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.