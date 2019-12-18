BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao responds to three capitals, demands justice for the farmers who gave the lands

BJP Andhra Pradesh president, GVL Narasimha Rao took a dig at YS Jagan Reddy for restricting the Amaravati to political capital to held Assembly sessions. He recalled the BJPs support to the formation of the High Court in Rayalaseema and suggested not to decide on capital. He demanded justice for the farmers who were given the land. It is recommended that the government should take measures to prevent the loss to the farmers and public who relied on the capital in their region.

There are disagreements over Jagan's SOuth African model of three capitals to Andhra Pradesh. Amravati farmers are angry on the chief minister's idea of floating three capitals while the residents of Rayalaseema and Coastal Andhra people are happy.

Farmers from Amaravati have decided to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who laid the foundation stone for construction of Amaravati. The protesting public at Amaravati capital city suggested the chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy not to divide people on region basis.