BJP national leadership will decide on alliances in next elections, says Daggubati Purandeswari

BJP leader and former Union Minister Daggubati Purandeswari has alleged that an anarchical rule is going in Andhra Pradesh. She said that the investments are leaving the state with the atrocious rule and thereby creating unemployment. A meeting of party district Shakti Kendra dignitaries was held at the BJP office in Vijayawada.



Against this backdrop, Purandeswari spoke at a press meet held after attending the meeting. She said it is sad that Andhra Pradesh is a state without capital criticised the government for leading the state into debt. Purandeswari urged the people to bless BJP in AP and assured the party would be supportive of the state in all respects.

Meanwhile, she made it clear that the alliance with the Jana Sena was continuing as usual and opined both the parties were working in coordination. Purandeswari said that the alliances with other parties will be decided by the BJP national leadership.

Purandeswari's comments came in the wake of the three idea proposal mooted by the Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan on Saturday where he said that BJP, Jana Sena and TDP to fight the elections as one of the idea. However, the BJP has maintained silence regarding the alliances for the next elections.