BJP Spokesperson Sadineni Yamini Sharma Condemns Kasibugga Temple Stampede, Extends Condolences and Calls for Accountability
Sadineni Yamini Sharma, BJP Andhra State Spokesperson says I’m deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic incident at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Kasibugga, Srikakulam district, where several innocent devotees lost their lives in a painful stampede.
On behalf of the Bharatiya Janata Party, I express my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. May Lord Venkateswara give them strength in this hour of grief, and may the injured recover swiftly.
Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji has also expressed his deep condolences and pain over this unfortunate tragedy and announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh each to the families of the deceased and ₹50,000 to those injured.
We acknowledge that the government has responded promptly and is providing the necessary medical assistance to the injured devotees. However, the BJP urges that a transparent and time-bound inquiry be conducted and that those responsible be held accountable.
Let this tragedy remind us of the urgent need for better safety measures in our temples, ensuring that faith and devotion are never met with fear again.