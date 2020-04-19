Amaravati: BJP terms Vijayasai Reddy as jailbird and broker for his criticism on Kanna Lakshminarayana

Amaravati: The AP BJP unit warned YSRCP MP V Vijayasai Reddy that he will face legal consequences for his criticism on Kanna Lakshminarayana, the party-state president.

Lashing at the YSRCP MP, the BJP stated that, people of AP recognized Vijayasai Reddy as a corrupt jailbird and broker in New Delhi. True to his character, Vijayasai Reddy made allegations against Kanna. All these allegations were just cheap and idiotic blabber. Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah were aware of the wily and double-faced character of Vijayasai Reddy.

Even Kanna reacted that, both TDP and YSRCP have robbing the State. He maintained that "When I spoke about the corrupt practices of TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu, the YSRCP enjoyed. When I started questioning the failures and corruption of present government and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the same YSRCP leaders started criticising me without any base".

Kanna also warned that he will drag Vijayasai Reddy to the Court and directed his legal advisors to lodge a defamation case.