BJP will emerge as a very strong party in Andhra Pradesh: Somu Veerraju

Visakhapatnam: BJP State president Somu Veerraju said that the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spirituality Augmentation Drive (PRASAD) scheme encourages the protection of Indian culture and tradition.



During his maiden visit to Visakhapatnam after taking charge as BJP State president, he spoke to the media. "Money under the PRASAD scheme should be utilised for the preservation of our culture and tradition and not for 'constructing buildings'. In future, Annavaram Devasthanam will also be included in the scheme and get sufficient funds," Somu Veerraju stated. Previously, he said, Bandaru Dattatreya, when he was the Union Minister, ordered construction of a medical college and a hospital for the benefit of the employees. "But the previous government as well as the present government did not respond positively to the proposal. The hospital and the medical college sanctioned to Vizag were taken away to Amaravati. The Ministers of this region should respond immediately. Otherwise, BJP will be forced to take out a protest against the issue," he mentioned.

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu should reveal what he had developed by spending Rs 7,000 crore in Amaravati, Somu Veerraju said. "The previous government sold the shift operator jobs and the present government is following suit. Naidu had resorted to corruption in the past and the present government is no different in terms of corruption. Andhra Pradesh known for its highest resources is now looking for help. BJP's agenda is to take all the development works initiated by the Modi-government forward. In future, BJP will emerge as a very strong party in AP," he added.

The meeting was attended by BJP MLC P.V.N. Madhav, former MP K. Haribabu and former MLA P. Vishnu Kumar Raju.