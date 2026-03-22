Blockchain technology to safeguard food test reports at Tirumala lab

Tirupati: Minister for Medical and Health Y Satya Kumar Yadav announced that advanced blockchain technology will be used to prevent any tampering of reports issued by the newly established State Food Laboratory in Tirumala.

The Minister spoke to the media after Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu inaugurated the state-of-the-art laboratory built at a cost of Rs 25 crore on Saturday. He said the laboratory has been equipped to detect even microscopic levels of adulteration in Srivari laddus and Annaprasadam. The facility can examine the quality and purity of ghee, oil, milk and other raw materials used in preparing temple offerings. The laboratory was set up keeping in view the sentiments of millions of devotees, especially after unfortunate incidents reported in the past. He explained that from procurement of raw materials to sample collection, testing and declaration of results, human intervention will be reduced to nearly zero. The laboratory will conduct detailed testing of water, milk, ghee and edible oils, along with checks for pesticides, fertilisers, additives, preservatives and synthetic colours. Advanced equipment has been installed to assess the quality of raw materials such as chickpeas, almonds and pulses. The minister said the facility is capable of conducting nearly 400 types of pesticide tests.

He added that monitoring food quality without compromising public health is a government priority, aiming to prevent serious illnesses including cancer caused by contaminated food. The Union government will provide financial assistance for infrastructure, staff training and salaries for five years. After that period, the laboratories are expected to become self-sustainable.

Testing and analysis have begun, and the laboratory is expected to obtain NABL accreditation within a year, after which it will function as a full-fledged certified facility. The minister also said similar state food laboratories are planned in Visakhapatnam next month, followed by Guntur, Tirupati and Kurnool within three to four months.

The government has decided to modernise all 11 laboratories across the state into State Food Laboratories. To address staff shortages in the State Food Safety Department, the Chief Minister has approved an additional 150 posts, the Minister added.