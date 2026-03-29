Boats belong to Puducherry, clarifies MLC

Nellore: TDP district president and MLC Beeda Ravichandra has said that the boats which were recently stolen from Juvvaladinne Fishing Harbour(JFH) belong to Puducherry, but not Karikal of Tamil Nadu state.

In the wake of allegations by opposition parties that TDP Rajya Sabha member Beeda Masthan Rao was responsible for letting the boats from JFH in the interest of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Ravichandra addressed a press conference in Nellore on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the boats which were taken from JFH were presently under custody of Puducherry Fisheries Department. He said that his brother and TDP Rajya Sabha member Beeda Masthan was no way consent with the incident.