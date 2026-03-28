Body language key to effective communication: SVU Vice-Chancellor

Tirupati: Sri Venkateswara University Vice Chancellor Prof. T. Narasinga Rao emphasized the importance of communication skills and body language while inaugurating a 10-day English communication training programme for postgraduate students.

The programme, organized by the Physics Department with support from the Andhra Pradesh Skill Development Initiative and delivered by Kautilya Institution, aims to enhance students’ English proficiency, expression, and employability skills. Prof. Rao urged students to set clear goals, maintain discipline, and focus on both academic and communication skills.