  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Andhra Pradesh
News

Body language key to effective communication: SVU Vice-Chancellor

  • Created On:  28 March 2026 11:33 AM IST
Body language key to effective communication: SVU Vice-Chancellor
X

Tirupati: Sri Venkateswara University Vice Chancellor Prof. T. Narasinga Rao emphasized the importance of communication skills and body language while inaugurating a 10-day English communication training programme for postgraduate students.

The programme, organized by the Physics Department with support from the Andhra Pradesh Skill Development Initiative and delivered by Kautilya Institution, aims to enhance students’ English proficiency, expression, and employability skills. Prof. Rao urged students to set clear goals, maintain discipline, and focus on both academic and communication skills.

Tags

SriVenkateswara UniversityEnglish Communication TrainingPostgraduate SkillsEmployability DevelopmentAndhra Pradesh Skill Initiative
Next Story

Crime

More

Latest News

More

Rights body raises alarm over civilian killings, enforced disappearances by Pakistani forces in Balochistan

Rights body raises alarm over civilian killings, enforced disappearances by Pakistani forces in Balochistan

National News

More
Share it
X