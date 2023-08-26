Bogus Voters: YSRCP MPs to complain to ECI on Aug 28

VIJAYAWADA: YSR Congress party MPs are going to complain to the Election Commission of India over false campaign of TDP on electoral roll.

The MPs’ team is likely to meet CEC at 4.30 pm on August 28. It may be noted that TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu is also scheduled to meet the CEC and complain against bogus voters in AP.

The YSRCP alleged that between 2014 and 2019, during the TDP re-gime 60 lakh bogus voters were included in voters list and following the complaint lodged by the YSRCP, names of 30 lakh bogus voters were deleted from the list. The YSRCP leaders alleged that the TDP resorted to false campaign on voters list though the number of voters has gone down in the State when compared to 2019. The voters number which stood at 3,98,34,776 in 2019, has gone down to 3,97,96,678 by March 31, 2023.