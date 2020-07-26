Bollywood actor Sonu Sood comes to the rescue of tomato farmers Tirupati

Tirupati: The humanity in cine fame Sonu Sood looks unstoppable as the actor has been keeping everyone in surprise with his kind gestures. In a latest incident, the noted actor has assured to provide a pair of Ox to a tomato farmer in KV Palli mandal of Chittoor district by Monday.

He was reacting to a video on twitter, in which one farmer Nageswara Rao has been ploughing the field with the help of his two daughters as he is not having money to rent bulls. The farmer belongs to Mahalraju Palli of KV Palli mandal in Pileru Constituency. The farmer found it difficult to start cultivation in this Kharif season as he could not plough the land to sow tomato seeds as he incurred huge loses last time due to Covid-19 pandemic.

This family doesn't deserve a pair of ox 🐂..

They deserve a Tractor.

So sending you one.

By evening a tractor will be ploughing your fields 🙏

Stay blessed ❣️🇮🇳 @Karan_Gilhotra #sonalikatractors https://t.co/oWAbJIB1jD — sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 26, 2020

Seeing the plight of their father in beginning the cultivation, the two daughters came to his rescue and donned the role of bulls with which he was seen cultivating the land while his wife has been involved in seeding. As this video went viral, the actor responded to it on Sunday, saying "Tomorrow morning he will have a pair of Ox to plough the fields. Let the girls focus on their education. I protect them."

Needless the say, that Sonu Sood has already restored the people's faith in humanity by arranging transportation facilities to thousands of migrant workers who were stranded at various places across the nation during lockdown. He even launched a toll free number to make sure no one gets left behind. Earlier, he stepped in to provide food and rehabilitation to almost 30000 people who were affected by Cyclone Nisarga.