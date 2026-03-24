Bomb threat email triggers panic at court

Machilipatnam: Tension prevailed at the district court premises in Machilipatnam on Monday after an anonymous email warning of a bomb threat sent shockwaves among court officials and police.

According to sources, principal district and sessions judge Guttala Gopi received an email from unidentified persons claiming that explosive materials had been planted inside the court premises.

Taking the threat seriously, the judge immediately alerted the police authorities.

Acting swiftly on the information, police teams rushed to the spot under the directions of Krishna district SP V Vidyasagar Naidu. Bomb Disposal Squad (BDDS) and dog squad personnel were also deployed to carry out thorough checks.

As a precautionary measure, lawyers, court staff and litigants were evacuated from the premises.

Police imposed tight security and restricted entry into the court area while conducting an extensive search of all rooms and parked vehicles within the premises.

The sudden threat, which came during court working hours, caused panic among those present at the location. Police officials stated that an investigation is underway to ascertain whether the email was a hoax or part of a larger conspiracy.

Cybercrime officials are also trying to trace the origin of the email.