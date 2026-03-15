Booth Committees are the Strong Foundation for Party Organisation – Y. V. Subbarao

Guntur: As part of the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Prashikshan Maha Abhiyan organized by the Bharatiya Janata Party, a training programme was held in Tenali Rural Mandal of Guntur district under the leadership of Mandal President Kadiyala Nadakeswara.

On this occasion, Session–6 on “Karya Vistaar (Organisational Expansion) and Booth Management” was addressed by Sri Y. V. Subbarao, State General Secretary of Bharatiya Janata Kisan Morcha, who spoke to the party workers.

Speaking on the occasion, he stated that organisational expansion and effective booth management are crucial for strengthening the party from the grassroots level. He advised party workers to maintain close contact with the people and effectively communicate the party’s ideology as well as the development initiatives and welfare schemes being implemented by the Central Government.

He further emphasized that strong booth committees are the foundation for electoral success, and if party workers actively function at every booth level, it will significantly strengthen the party organisation. He also explained the important role of various Morchas in expanding the party among different sections of society.

Sri Y. V. Subbarao also explained the importance of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) programme of the Election Commission, which focuses on the correction and updating of voter lists. He urged party workers to actively participate in the voter list revision process by identifying new eligible voters, ensuring the inclusion of youth who have completed 18 years of age, correcting errors in voter details, and removing the names of deceased persons from the electoral rolls.

The session was presided over by Devarakonda Ravi. Several party leaders and party workers participated in the programme in large numbers.