Botsa Satyanarayana assures to solve municipal staff demands, urges to call off strike

Andhra Pradesh Minister Botsa has announced that the majority demands of of municipal workers have been accepted

Andhra Pradesh Minister Botsa has announced that the majority demands of of municipal workers have been accepted. According to his statement, health allowance will be provided along with a salary of 6,000 rupees to municipal workers who receive salaries under different categories. Additionally, a compensation of 7 lakh rupees will be given to the families of workers who lost their lives in the accident. He said that the Committee of Ministers has also agreed to some other demands put forth by the workers and has urged the municipal workers to end their strike and return to their duties, assuring them that all the accepted demands will be implemented. He mentioned that a notification will be issued once the strike is called off.

However, the municipal workers have clarified that they are not satisfied with the government's response and will continue their strike as usual.

