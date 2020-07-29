[Breaking]: Fire breaks out at a chemical factory in Nellore, 4 injured

A huge fire broke out at a chemical factory in Nellore district on Wednesday morning. The incident happened at Vinay Agro Chemical Factory at Chandrapadia in the Vinjamur mandal where four workers were seriously injured in the accident. The workers were rushed to Nellore Narayana Hospital for treatment and one of the victims is said to be in critical condition.

With the fire erupted at the Agro Chemicals factory, the locals informed the fire department. The firefighters arrived at the scene and brought the fires under control. Police estimate that they also property damage.l, which is to be ascertained. Police, who have registered a case on the incident, are investigating the possible causes of the accident.

Meanwhile, frequent fire accidents have been reported in Visakhapatnam in recent past and now it has been reported in Nellore district where the residents were shocked by the latest Vinjamur incident. If the reports are to be believed, fire broke out in a chemical company due to a transformer explosion in Nellore city.