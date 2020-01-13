Breaking: Jana Sena and BJP likely to work together, official decision awaited

If the reports are to be believed from Jana Sena circles, the Bharatiya Janata Party and Jana Sena likely to work together henceforth in all aspects in Andhra Pradesh. Both the parties have come to a consensus after the Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan had met the BJP Working president JP Nadda on Monday. The official statement is likely to be released to this extent.

Pawan Kalyan who went to Delhi on Saturday has to wait for a day to get the appointment from BJP top brass. However, the Jana Sena chief managed to get the appointment of union minister JP Nadda. They both reportedly discusses the current political situation in the state and came to an understanding of working together.

With the latest developments, it seems, Pawan Kalyan who is eagerly waiting to safeguard himself by joining the hands with BJP has succeeded finally. There are also rumours that both parties would contest the upcoming local body elections together.