BSNL 4G towers cleared for coastal villages in Tirupati constituency

Tirupati: A ftera prolonged wait, the coastal villages of Pudirayadoruvu in Gudur Assembly segment and Irakam Dweep (Island) in Sullurupeta Assembly segment, both part of Tirupati Parliamentary Constituency, are finally set to receive BSNL 4G mobile towers, clearing the long-standing connectivity gap in these remote regions.

Residents of these villages, plagued by poor mobile network coverage, particularly during emergencies such as cyclones, voiced their concerns during a visit by Tirupati MP Dr M Gurumoorthy.

Recognising the critical need for reliable communication, the MP advocated for their inclusion under BSNL’s national 4G expansion project aimed at remote and border areas.

Though BSNL approved the proposal in principle, the installation hit a major hurdle as both villages fall under Eco-Sensitive Zones (ESZ), requiring clearance from the Forest Department.

In a follow-up review meeting held at the MP’s office in Tirupati, BSNL officials highlighted two main bottlenecks: lack of forest department permission and pending electricity connection for the Pudirayadoruvu tower. MP Gurumoorthy intervened by liaising with the concerned power department officials to resolve the electricity issue and formally wrote to Union Minister for Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav, seeking necessary clearances.

With the Forest Department finally issuing the required permissions, MP Gurumoorthy confirmed that all hurdles have been cleared. Expressing satisfaction, he said the move would soon enable high-quality mobile network services for the people of Pudirayadoruvu and Irakam Island.

Residents and local leaders have welcomed the development, seeing it as a crucial step toward better connectivity, improved emergency response, and inclusion in the digital mainstream.