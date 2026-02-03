Budget boosts hopes of sandalwood farmers

Vijayawada: AllIndia Sandalwood (Srigandham) Growers Federation national general secretary Thummala Murali Krishna has welcomed the announcement made by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget, assuring full support from the Central government for marketing sandalwood cultivated by farmers across the country.

Addressing a press conference at the Federation’s office on Mahatma Gandhi Road in Vijayawada on Monday, Murali Krishna expressed happiness over the Centre’s commitment to support sandalwood farmers, particularly in marketing their produce. He stated that keeping in view the challenges faced by sandalwood cultivators, the Union government had taken a positive step by addressing marketing issues in the Budget, as per the directions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Recalling that Indian sandalwood once enjoyed huge global demand, Murali Krishna said the sector had fallen behind in recent years. He said the assurance given by the Centre to restore the glory of Indian sandalwood and ensure justice to cultivators had boosted the confidence and morale of farmers.

Federation president K Amar Narayana, Vice-president Garapati Poornachandra Rao, member Kotapati Narasimha Rao, and others were present.